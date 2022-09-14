Hard times are ahead and we will all have to save electricity, Marko Bislimoski, the head of the national Energy Regulatory Commission, said in an interview with TV 24.

I see that in the public when the news is reported that in certain countries they recommend taking a short shower – we are joking, but believe me, the devil took the joke away. You have to save. The situation is difficult, there will be problems in Europe, we should be ready for anything. All resources must be mobilized. France, from an export-oriented country, became dependent on imports of electricity because it closed nuclear power plants, says Bislimoski.

As he points out, the reason for the higher bills is to cover losses due to the price of electricity.