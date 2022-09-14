The joint multidisciplinary expert commission on historical and educational issues between North Macedonia and Bulgaria is to hold a meeting on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The MFA informed yesterday about the meeting, sharing information that Dimitar Ljorovski, historian and professor at the Institute of National History – Skopje, has been appointed as a new member of the Commission.

On August 15, the joint Macedonian-Bulgarian commission on historical issues adopted and published recommendations regarding the improvement of history textbooks for the 6th grade in Macedonia and the 5th grade in Bulgaria, as well as recommendations for the joint honoring of figures from the medieval period – St. Cyril and Methodius, St. Clement, St. Naum and Tsar Samuil. Those recommendations have been adopted by the Joint Intergovernmental Commission established in accordance with the Agreement on Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Bulgaria.

The co-chair of the Macedonian team in the Commission, Dragi Gjorgjiev, after the announcement of the recommendations, at a press conference speaking about the textbooks, clarified that the aim is to change things where there is misunderstanding and which can contribute to the disruption of relations between the two nations and both countries, and which can cause tensions, hatred, etc. among the young generations.