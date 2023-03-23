The Macedonian language lectureship in Paris, which is the oldest and has existed for 50 years, will mark its anniversary today with an international symposium at the prestigious National Institute for Oriental Languages and Civilizations (INALCO) in the French capital.

As the International Seminar on Macedonian Language, Literature and Culture at the University “St. Cyril and Methodius” informed, the symposium will have participants from seven countries – foreign Macedonians and Slavists, university professors – linguists, literary researchers and culturologists, literary translators and poets.