Artan Grubi blatantly lied to the public. He said that the ministry he manages did not pay funds to his brother’s company, and the truth is that Minister Artan Grubi paid directly to his brother Veton Grubi’s ETC TRAVEL account, VMRO-DPMNE said.

People say a person who lies, also steals.

This is not the only payment of public money made to ETC Travel. In the period from 2020 to 2021, the Government also paid over 1 million denars to the Grubi travel agency.

Let’s remind that this travel agency of Grubi was part of the scandal with the business premises in the center of the city, which they bought at a price of 700 euros per square meter. And in this case, as in the case of the direct payment of funds from Grubi to Grubi, there is a well-founded suspicion of abuse of position.

This is not the only payment of public money in the name of ETC Travel. In the period from 2020/21, the Government also paid over 1 million denars to the Grubi travel agency.

The more affairs and crimes connected with Artan Grubi, the more nervous he became. That’s why Grubi wants to get away with rude lies, but he gets even more entangled. The scandalous tender for the supervision of the construction of highways worth 22 million euros, the questionable sale of a hotel on Popova Sapka, the gas inspection company and many other scandals are associated with Grubi. The public prosecutor’s office should deal with these cases as soon as possible, and if it ignores them, then they themselves become his accomplices, said the opposition party.