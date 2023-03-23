German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will pay an official visit to Macedonia on Thursday, at the invitation of counterpart Bujar Osmani.

Besides meeting with her host Osmani, FM Baerbock will meet President Stevo Pendarovski, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Maricic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

During the visit, Baerbock will also meet with members of the Parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee and representatives of opposition parties.

Osmani and Baerbock are expected to discuss Macedonia’s EU accession process and the constitutional changes as an obligation that the country has undertaken in order to continue the process of accession negotiations.

Interlocutors will also tackle bilateral relations and the rich economic cooperation, Macedonia’s OSCE Chairmanship and cooperation within NATO.

FM Baerbock’s visit is seen as a clear signal of Germany’s interest to fully support our country and its Euro-integration process, especially in the year when we are observing the 30th jubilee of bilateral ties, reads the press release.