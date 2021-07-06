The association of Macedonians in Albania “MD Ilinden – Tirana” said that it fully supports the resolution proposed by VMRO-DPMNE regarding the dispute with Bulgaria.
The resolution is meant to provide a unified position of all Macedonian political parties, in response to the nationalist Bulgarian demands.
The Macedonian Academy, the UKIM university and the Macedonian church contributed to the creation of the text of this resolution. It contains the national red lines over which we can not compromise and which need to be defended by all Governments. We call on the political parties in our homeland of Macedonia and on all Macedonian organizations in the world to support this resolution, Ilinden – Tirana said.
Comments are closed for this post.