Deputy Prime Minister of European Affairs Bojan Maricic in Brussels will open Monday a three-day bilateral screening session on Chapter 24 of the EU acquis on justice, freedom and security.

At the meeting, which will be attended by the State Secretary of the Secretariat for European Affairs, Drita Abdiu-Halili, the members of the Working Group will present the position and level of harmonization of the legal system of Macedonia to the representatives of the relevant directorates general of the European Commission in relation to EU acquis related to migration, asylum, judicial cooperation in civil matters, cooperation in the fight against drugs, cooperation in the areas of customs, visa policy, police cooperation and the fight against organized crime, cooperation between financial intelligence units, organized crime, judicial cooperation in criminal matters, the fight against terrorism, Schengen, counterfeiting and external borders.