Following reports that the Secretary of the city of Skopje Zoran Gligorov started a fight with the security team, it was revealed that he already has several charges of domestic violence. Gligorov is now the main operative in the city administration, after Mayor Danela Arsovska severed ties with the VMRO-DPMNE party that got her elected and started to run the administration with her own circle of loyalists.

Police reports from 2007 and 2017 allege that Gligorov beat up his spouse. In the latter incident, a Heckler gun was also found in his possession.