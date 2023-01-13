The former director of the National Security Agency, Viktor Dimovski, is not leaving for Paris, Alsat has learned. According to Alsat’s information, Dimovski will not be the ambassador in Paris.

Although the procedure for sending him was nearing the end, the Government and President Pendarovski decided not to complete it because of the Oleksandar Onishchenko scandal.

The controversial pro-Russian businessman from Ukraine received Macedonian citizenship even though he was prosecuted in Kyiv for money laundering and was on the US blacklist for interfering in the presidential elections there.