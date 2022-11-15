If it is confirmed that the head of the ANB security service Viktor Dimovski abused his position when he helped Ukrainian Oleksandr Onyshchenko, it would mean that the international reputation of Macedonia is completely eroded, VMRO-DPMNE official Antonio Milososki said. ANB gave the green light that Onyschenko receives a Macedonian passort, ostensibly because he was a talended equestrian who could represent Macedonia in international competitions.

Milososki, who heads the Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, said that this would affect Dimovski’s upcoming confirmation as Ambassador to France.