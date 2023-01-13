Orthodox Christians welcome Friday evening the New Year according to the Julian Calendar, which starts Saturday on St. Basil Day (Vasilica).

Many Macedonian families celebrate Vasilica as a domestic celebration, and those who bear the name of St. Vasilij the Great, such as Vasil, Vasko, Vase, Vaska…, celebrate their name day. At the family table, a loaf of bread is broken with a coin, and the person who receives the slice with the coin is thought to have a happy and prosperous year ahead.