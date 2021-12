The winter thaw that Macedonia is experiencing at the start of the New Year is expected to last until mid next week.

Daily highs reach between 9 and 15 degrees, with mostly sunny weather. The lows are relatively mild for this part of the year, with the ski resort of Popova Sapka measuring just – 3 degrees this morning.

This is expected to change on Thursday, when forecasters expect a significant drop in temperatures and snowfalls.