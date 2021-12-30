If we don’t cooperate more with neighbors, it’s an illusion to expect greater cooperation with European Union member states that are further away from us in terms of geography, President Stevo Pendarovski told the European Talks podcast.

Cooperation with neighbors is a litmus test on readiness for EU membership, said Pendarovski.

He believes that if the politicians elected by the young people do not fulfill the agenda they advocated and propagated in the media before being elected, there is no other way but to follow and press them to act in a democratic way and not to misuse state funds for private purposes.

He stressed that young people are important for European integration processes, because they are the most dynamic force of any economy and the most progressive part of any society and should be given a chance to express themselves or create an environment in which they will show what they know to do.