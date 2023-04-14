The Medical Chamber issued a statement strongly condemning the public criticism of doctors after the series of tragic incidents in public hospitals and the allegations against the “Zan Mitrev” clinic. According to the Chamber, the dignity of the medical profession needs to be protected immediately, as it became normal to attack the doctors in the social media even in cases that were not medical malpractice.

A child and a baby died in the Bitola hospital, which prompted protests in the city and a flood of angry social media posts, as well as the resignation of the director. The Chamber notes that the names of the doctors are being published and they are under strong pressure and violation of their presumption of innocence, even though the cases are still under investigation.