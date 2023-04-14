Macedonian Church honors Good Friday Macedonia 14.04.2023 / 10:04 Orthodox Christians in Macedonia honor Good Friday today – the day of the crucifixion. It’s considered a day of strict lent, when all work is discouraged. The celebration of Easter culminates on Sunday, with the news of the resurrection. easterGood Friday Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 09.04.2023 Easter message from President Pendarovski Macedonia 25.04.2022 Second day of Easter, celebration of the greatest Christian holiday continues Macedonia 24.04.2022 Pendarovski: I hope that the light of Easter will give us strength and encouragement for good thoughts and good deeds Macedonia News Pro Government outlet attacks a Roma journalist for reporting about the failure of the food price fixing scheme Macedonia has one of the highest rate of teen pregnancies in Europe Borisov and Trifonov agreed that Bulgaria needs to take a strong stand on Macedonia Medical Chamber demands an end to the public attacks on the doctors involved in alleged malpractice Macedonia’s telecom regulator was hacked Pendarovski supports making the Albanian language co-official, even though it complicates the attempts to amend the Constitution Bizarre: In support of the Bechtel deal, the Government came up with an estimate of the cost of a traffic fatality Kovacevski: The Bechtel contract will not be published .
