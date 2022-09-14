The decision of the Ministry of Justice prohibiting the use of the term “Macedonia” in the registration of legal entities has been annulled by today’s ruling of the Administrative Court. This court decision represents a won battle according to lawyer Toni Menkinoski, who represented the plaintiff Dimitar Dzundev. The Ministry of Justice now has a deadline of 60 days to adopt a new decision on the use of the term “Macedonia”, reports “Nova Makedonija”.

The Administrative Court annulled the decision of Minister Bojan Maricic, which forbids the use of the term “Macedonia” by an association of citizens from the Republic of Macedonia. It immediately annulled that decision and sent it back to the Ministry of Justice for decision-making. After the legally stipulated period of 60 days, the ministry must pass a decision stating whether it allows the term “Macedonia”. If it says again that it is not allowed, we can sue, and then the Administrative Court should decide on the merits. This means that his decision is mandatory, not only from a formal point of view but also from an essential aspect. Then the Administrative Court will rule in its entirety on whether the term “Macedonia” can be used. I absolutely expected such a decision. Today we won a battle, but not the war. This is how we should exercise our rights, unfortunately in Macedonia, but I don’t think we should give up. We are moving on, said Menkinoski after today’s decision of the Administrative Court.