In his first appearance after being blacklisted by the USA, the Struga mayor Ramiz Merko said that he will cooperate with all judicial organs, and even offered the entire municipality documentation. But not a word about resigning from the post.

“Since President Wilson, the United States of America has been our ally in every challenge we faced, and together we realized many beneficial projects. I will remain cooperative with all the processes against me, as I have always been a staunch supporter of justice and rue of law. I will timely submit any private or or official documentation asked from me”, Merko said, adding that, in the interest of the process, he already ceased any communication with his party, DUI.