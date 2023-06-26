The majority of Macedonian citizens (45.9%) won’t support constitutional amendments even if the EU delivers firm guarantees on the preservation of the Macedonian language and identity, revealed the poll published on Saturday.

The percentage of those who would give their support, provided the EU delivers the guarantees, jumps from only 16.4% supporters without the guarantees, to 34.3% if the guarantees were delivered.

The Macedonian citizens also don’t appreciate the financial and the institutional aid they receive from the EU and the USA, with mere 16.6% responding that the EU aid is sufficient, and 17.9% being satisfied with the aid from the USA.