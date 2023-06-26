For over a year SDS is abusing the process of constitutional amendments to a political end, in order to create a polarization between the “pro-European” and “anti-European” parts of the society and, even more important, to create a sense among the voters that all political parties are corrupted and incapable, reduce the turnout on the next elections and prevent a decisive victory by VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikolovski, VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair and MP, told TV Sitel on Sunday.

“The essential problem of the Macedonian political environment at the moment are two PR gentlemen from Israel – one working for SDS, the other for DUI – with only one propaganda approach, that is, a complete polarization of the society and dilution of Governments’ scandals and the opposition’s good ideas. The polarization will destroy the political system, and I fear that they will polarize the society to a point of no return, taking years to relax the political spectrum. People are, however, fed up with dark propaganda”, Nikolovski pointed out..