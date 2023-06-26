At the first call for attending the high school in Center Zhupa, Debar region, only 10 students applied, which is 14.7% of the expected number, says Principal Sabri Asan. The high school prepared for 68 students, and 58 places remained empty – 31 for student in Macedonian language, and 27 for Turkish language.

“We expect this number to raise in August during the second call, but having in mind the numbers from the previous years, I am not an optimist”, Principal Asan said, adding that the main reason is massive immigration, with 60% of the regional population living abroad.

The number of enlisted students is worryingly low in the city of Debar, too, where only 65 students answered the first call, out of the expected 170.