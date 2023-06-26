The death threats reported by the Chair Municipality Mayor Visar Ganiu are nothing new in DUI, many elections of local branches’ heads went with shootings and murders, Izet Mexhiti, one of the leaders of the DUI faction called “The Fiery Group”, told TV Alfa on Sunday.

He stated the example of thee Kumanovo branch, stressing that they don’t want the behavior to leak into the Skopje branches.

“Especially during the last elections for the Kumanovo branch, there were shootings twice, there were dead and wounded, people went to jail for that. But, we will not fall to those provocations”, Mexhiti says.

Mexhiti complains that the factioneers suffer enormous pressure by the DUI Vice-Chair Artan Grubi’s wing in the party. He doesn’t believe that the situation may improve since, according to him, everything in DUI is subjugated to Grubi’s wimps. He also confirmed the rumors that he was threatened by Muarem Hasani, also a DUI official.

“Everything is duly reported to the ministry of Interior. Their – and the prosecution – inaction proves that the rule of low does not ffunction in this country, or it does selectively”, Mexhiti pointed out.