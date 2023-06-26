PM Kovachvski avoided to answer on Sunday if he had already talked with his coalition partner Ali Ahmeti about the allegations on Struga Mayor from his party Ramiz Merko’s concealed crimes, as stated in US State Department sanctions disclosure, and about the business wonders of his 25-year old nephew, who recently bought a €30 million business center in Skopje.

The PM angrily sent the reporters to talk with the Public Prosecution, although the question was completely about something else: did he, or will he in the near future take any measures regarding the coalition partnership with such person.

“I already gave a statement regarding the Struga Mayor, and I called all competent institutions to act according to the law. SDS is neither a Public Prosecutor, nor a court”, Kovachevski said.