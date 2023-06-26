VMRO-DPMNE should adhere to the publicly stated position to take part in the process of constitutional amendments, PM Kovachevski stated on Sunday.

“The deadlines are within the EU negotiating framework, and we don’t want to make hasty decisions. We are still waiting for the workgroups from both parties to start meeting”, the PM said.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader stated last week that the debate on the constitutional amendments has ended for them, until SDS accepts one of the opposition’s two proposals delivered at thee leadership meeting almost a month ago. Chairman Mickoski stressed that they will deliver the same message during their talks in Bruxelles from Monday to Wednesday.

Asked if he is prepared to push the deadlines, PM Kovachevski reiterated that the negotiation framework is very clear, and that they work in accordance to those deadlines. The PM also claimed that he even accepted VMRO-DPMNE demand for delayed validity of the amendments. What he actually accepted is a delay until November, which is the deadline stipulated in the negotiation framework., and that was immediately and clearly rejected by the opposition.

“I accepted a delay until November, that is in accordance t the negotiation framework. VMRO-DPMNE can’t impose conditions that exceed the framework”, Kovachevski said.