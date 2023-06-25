The DUI leader Ahmeti’s 25-year old nephew buying a €30 million business center in Skopje is a very serious issue on which no one should remain silent, east of all the institutions as the Prosecutor Office, the Anticorruption Commission, but most of all, the PM Kovachevski, Dragan Kovachki, VMRO-DPMNE MP said at the Sundays’ press conference.

Kovachki exclusively disclosed new evidence related to Ali Ahmeti’s business wonderkid nephew. He is also owner of the company Energy JD, which signed a contract to extract minerals from a site near Ahemeti’s birth village of Zayas with thee previous SDS/DUI government, worth MKD3,600,000 (€50,000). That is the exact amount young Drin Ahmeti put as insurance for his next company Thor Industries, which bought the business center only two years after it was established, despite being in debts since it started operating.

“Therefrom, I call the institutions, especially the Anticorruption Commission, to stop with futile attempts to avoid responsibility by declaring itself incompetent for this case. The law is very clear about who may be considered as close relative to the public officials, thus the Anticorruption Commission has both, the competence and the responsibility to act immediately”, Kovachki said.