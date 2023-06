The latest Market Vision public opinion poll, measuring the trust the people have in the current politicians, showed the real support that President Stevo Pendarovskki enjoys, which is by far the lowest any Macedonian president has ever had!

Miniscule 0.2% of the respondents selected him as a politician they trust. The number is so close to a statistical error, that rumors started that Pendarovski’s popularity will not be publicly measured in the future.