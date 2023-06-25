The parents of the 5-year old Yana Hristovska, who died three months ago at the Bitola Hospital after receiving infusion, say that they will leave the country.

Their statement comes after the competent institutions decided that there was no medical error during the treatment.

“We are leaving the country, there is no justice here, dynasties of doctors, judges, and prosecutors are controlling Macedonia”, little Yana’s parents said.

The parents and their supporters staged a protest in front of the Public Prosecutor Bitola Office on Friday, titled “Justice for Yana”, expressing their revolt about the Prosecutors’ findings on this case.

“Everyone says that the Prosecution findings are shameful. This is an embarrassment for the country. We did expect them to discard the case, but not so promptly, because we, as pontiffs, have some demands and some other evidence”, the parents said.