Almost half of the respondents at the latest public opinion poll think that the country’s largest problems are the economy and the reduced business activities, followed by the dysfunctional judicial system, that is the crime and the corruption (26.7%), the poll conducted by Market Vision revealed.

Asked if they think that Macedonia is moving in the right direction, only a small part of the respondents (14.2%) answered positively. A bit over one quarter of them think that the country is stagnating, while enormous 55.5% think that Macedonia is moving in a wrong direction.

Respondents of ethnic Albanian background are much more positive about the country’s future, then their ethnic Macedonian compatriots.

Compared to the last poll by the same agency in February, the number of respondents who think that the corruption is raising has significantly increased (79.8%). The same goes for those who think that the Bulgarian blockade is the most important problem our country faces.

One of the unpleasant revelation of this poll is that less than one third of the people (30.2%) think that Macedonia will ever become an EU member country, while half of them (49.9%) are certain that it will never realize. Out f those who think that Macedonia will become an EU member, 60.3% think that it will occur in the next ten years.

Ethnic Macedonians are the majority of those who think that EU is just an unrealistic dream for Macedonia.

Improvement of their living standards under this Government expect 18% of the respondents. A similar percentage (19%) expect thee Government to improve the economy until the end of its mandate, as opposed to almost two thirds of the respondents (66.1%) who think that there will be no improvement.

As to what political party has the capacity to create and implement the best economic program for Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE is at the top again with 13.5%, SDSM follows with 8.3%, while 5.1% think it is DUI.

Yet, as with all other major issues, most of the people – 60.3% – do not trust any current politician or political party to have the capacity for a good economic program.