Besides revealing the catastrophic unpopularity of the ruling parties, the latest poll of the public opinion also revealed several precedents on the Macedonian political scene.

The phone poll conducted from June 5 to June 16, 2023, showed that, for the first time in the Macedonia’s 30+ years of democracy, the leader of one opposition party (Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE, 12%) to have the same rating as the leaders of the ruling coalition combined (Ali Ahmeti, DUI, 5.9%; Dimitar Kovachevski, SDSM, 6.1%).

VMRO – DPMNE leads the ruling SDSM decisively with a double advantage, 22% to 11,5%. DUI is still the favorite party for the ethnic Albanians, with 9.2% of the voters. Left has the support of 5%, Alliance for the Albanians 3.5%, reveal the results of the recent public opinion poll conducted by Market Vision from June 5 to June 16.

Compared to the February poll, VMRO-DPMNE mark a raise in popularity of over one percent, while SDSM lost the support of 0.9% of the potential voters.

More than half of the voters, or 56.8% would vote if there are elections tomorrow.

As for the political leaders, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is at the top again, with 12%, Dimitar Kovachevski is far behind with 6.1%. DUI head Ali Ahmeti may count on 5.9%, Dimitar Apasiev (Left) 3.7%, while 2.9% of the voters still long for the ex-PM Nikola Gruevski.

Almost two thirds, or 60.9% of the voters do not trust anyone.

It is very interesting that the ex-leader of the Alliance for the Albanian’s, Ziyadin Sela, is more popular (1.2%) than the current leader Arben Taravari (0.9%).

For the VMRO-DPMNE voters, the least acceptable option for a ruling coalition partner is DUI – even 70.7% declared against this option.

According to the ethic affiliation, apart from the ethnic Macedonians, VMRO-DPMNE also enjoys popularity among the Serbs, Turks, Roma, Vlahos… But not among the ethnic Albanians. Ethnic Albanians would vote for SDSM.

Half of the respondents, or 51.9%, think that forming of a coalition between the largest parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM would be great for the country, but only 30.7% believe it would work.