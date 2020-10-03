A mafia government cannot say that we are a state governed by the rule of law, and no one should be held accountable for crime, while affairs are lined up every day without any solution, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at Saturday’s protest.

In 2 months, a 500 million euro bank collapsed. In Tetovo, they enabled businesses worth millions for an anti-EU and anti-NATO businessman, who himself said that he paid for the referendum. Over 8 million euros have been spent on public vehicles, while Jankuloska is sentenced for the Mercedes that Zaev drives. While everyone was looking at the handcuffs on Jankuloska’s hands, there was chaos at the beginning of the school year. She goes to prison, and they release the killer of Martin Neskovski, said Mickoski.

Mickoski also said why Zaev could not reach an agreement with him and he could do it with Gruevski.