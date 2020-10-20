VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that his party will reverse any potential agreement signed between Zoran Zaev and Bulgarian authorities under which Goce Delcev will be declared an ethnic Bulgarian. This is one of the key demands from Bulgaria as the two countries are locked into a growing dispute over historic figures and issues.

If SDSM and Zaev really accept a formula under which Goce Delcev will be declared as a Macedonian in the regional sense, but part of the Bulgarian nation, that would mean complete assimilation of the Macedonian nation and would be a blow to the foundations of the contemporary Macedonian state. It would be an additional humiliation, Mickoski said during a live Facebook chat.

The opposition leader said that any such move would be fully on Zaev’s initiative and his responsibility, and the future VMRO-DPMNE led Government will reverse it immediately. Zaev is due to meet with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in early November in Sofia.