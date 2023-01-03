When asked to comment on the so-called plan of the SDSM during his visit to Negotino, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski said that these are developments that are happening in SDSM, and he, as the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, is interested in early parliamentary elections so that Macedonia and its citizens can move forward.

I will not comment on developments in SDSM and other political parties. I have a principle that I always keep in the way of my political functioning, and that is that you should not do to people what you do not want people to do to you, so that is their autonomous business, just as I see happens in some other political parties. What interests me as the leader of VMRO-DPMNE is that I will finally repeat that there should be early parliamentary elections so that Macedonia can move forward, the citizens of Macedonia can move forward and get a government that they choose, and not a prime minister who will be appointed by a few who decided to be like that, Mickoski said.