The construction of two new kindergartens will soon begin in Skopje’s Aerodrom and administrative preparations are underway for more than 100 projects that will bring a new and more beautiful image to the municipality. Last year, we announced the beginning of the construction of the two kindergartens, and with the selection of the design solutions, the first part of the administrative process, which will be realized in several stages, has been completed.

Announcing the implementation of the new projects in Aerodrom, Mayor Mucunski announced on Facebook that the very beginning of the construction of the two kindergartens is part of the large number of investments that the Municipality of Aerodrom is planning for this year.