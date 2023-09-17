A man from the often lawless ethnic Albanian village of Aracinovo is charged with double murder after he attacked two men in Skopje’s Aerodrom district.

The incident happened a week ago, when the man from Aracinvoo was driving his jeep on the sidewalk in front of a busy shopping mall. The two men shouted at him that he is causing significant danger to pedestrians, and he turned his vehicle around and tried to run them over. The man then came out of the vehicle, pulled out a knife and stabbed each of them several times, inflincting serious injuries.

After a group of people gathered, the attacker got into his jeep and left. Prosecutors are demanding detention because the man is a flight risk.