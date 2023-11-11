VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski called on the voters to unite behind his party, and make sure that the SDSM – DUI coalition is removed from office.

We need full mobilization that will turn the elections into a referendum. On one side is VMRO-DPMNE, and on the other we have Kovacevski, Ahmeti, Zecevic, Grubi, Osmani, Maricic. That is the offer that we have. We might have a third option that will act as opposition to the opposition, trying to harm VMRO-DPMNE, but they are underestimating the voters. Our message is that we need 61 membgers of Parliament because we don’t need a Government that will just manage the events, but we need one to transform Macedonia, Mickoski said.