A video, apparently made in September, shows an incident in a Tehnomarket store in Skopje. On the video, two attackers are shown to brutally beat up an employee, while two other employees, a man and a woman, helplessly look on.

The attack happened in late September in the Tehnomarket store at the Skopje stadium. The police issued a belated statement, after the video caused a stir on the social media, where it was alleged that the incident has an inter-ethnic dimension, with the attackers being Albanians and the victim – a Macedonian.

According to the police, the two attackers were identified and were detained at the time.