Hristijan Mickoski, the president of VMRO DPMNE congratulated Tuesday the Albanian Alphabet Day to members of the ethnic Albanian community in Macedonia.

Macedonia is an exemplary country in which the linguistic and cultural peculiarities of all its citizens are respected. Hence, the linguistic and cultural wealth of the Albanians in Macedonia is an inseparable part of the Macedonian mosaic, which is an example of togetherness, mutual respect and understanding built over the centuries, says Mickoski.

He adds that the Albanians in Macedonia know that the Macedonians and all the others living in the country are their closest ones with whom they could and can share all the challenges and difficulties.