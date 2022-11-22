Hristijan Mickoski, the president of VMRO DPMNE congratulated Tuesday the Albanian Alphabet Day to members of the ethnic Albanian community in Macedonia.
Macedonia is an exemplary country in which the linguistic and cultural peculiarities of all its citizens are respected. Hence, the linguistic and cultural wealth of the Albanians in Macedonia is an inseparable part of the Macedonian mosaic, which is an example of togetherness, mutual respect and understanding built over the centuries, says Mickoski.
He adds that the Albanians in Macedonia know that the Macedonians and all the others living in the country are their closest ones with whom they could and can share all the challenges and difficulties.
Together we share the destiny and together we must build the future. Therefore, they should not be victims of the political games of the government, which through discord and misunderstandings want to build personal wealth at the expense of the increasingly poorer citizens. In these difficult years of economic collapse, failures, tragedies and trampled dignity of every family in Macedonia, whether they are Albanians, Macedonians, Turks, Serbs, Roma, Vlachs, Bosniaks, or others, we must stand united and build common patriotism, as the basis of a better common tomorrow. Together, let’s oppose the divisions that bring more emigration, poverty, apathy and hopelessness. While someone’s private bank accounts are growing, we have smaller Macedonia. While someone’s properties are increasing, the inhabitants of Tetovo and Strumica, Cegrane and Zrnovci, Kicevo and Kumanovo are decreasing. Let’s stand together against those who steal our future and together create patriotism in which the best will work for our perspective and that of our future generations, reads Mickoski’s message.
Comments are closed for this post.