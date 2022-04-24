VMRO-DPMNE leader congratulated all Orthodox Christians on one of the biggest Christian holidays – Easter, with wishes for health, happiness, peace and tranquility in their souls.

Let justice defeat injustice. Let good defeat evil. Because these are days when we all celebrate with a great happiness in our bodies and we should convey that happiness to all our fellow citizens regardless of their religion. Because we should love and respect each other regardless of our differences because above all we are all human. And only respect and mutual support can lead us forward, but also lead our common homeland Macedonia, said Mickoski.

