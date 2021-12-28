This desperate capacity of the Government will be even more desperate, that’s why VMRO-DPMNE demands early parliamentary elections because the citizens and the state suffer from the bad policies of the government, said VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with “Macedonian Radio”.

I do not know if the SDSM MPs and the coalition partners are aware that in this Government neither SDSM nor they have the main say, but DUI has. And now 15 DUI MPs rule with 120 and the state. I do not know how they fail to see that, is their personal interest so important that the state interest and the interest of the citizens is behind, Mickoski stressed.

Mickoski pointed out that the main moves in the SDSM government are made by Ali Ahmeti and DUI.