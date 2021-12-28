5 + 1, 6-2, 12 + 3 or whatever you want to call those initiatives, that is the parade behind the curtain, I was pretty clear, there is a document that they call the Resolution of the Bulgarian Parliament. That is the basis, that is the essence of the problem. These initiatives 5 + 1, 2 + 3, 3-1, if you want us to be naive or pretend to be naive then let’s believe. It is folklore, the essence is behind the curtain, that is the Resolution they have prepared in the Parliament, said VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with Macedonian Radio.

Mickoski added that it would be good for the Minister of Foreign Affairs to inform the MPs that negotiations are underway with Bulgaria, in order to resolve the dispute.

If you ask me what VMRO-DPMNE can do in relation to the information it has, MP Milososki, who chairs the Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, has already sent an invitation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Osmani to come and explain before the MPs the direction of diplomacy and give certain details of the agreement for which certain documents are already being negotiated etc. And to say, and it is good to say how much people’s money was spent on Buckovski traveling back and forth this past year, because it is obvious that those trips are mini excursions without any benefit for the citizens, explained Mickoski.

Mickoski pointed out that he would not allow the Macedonian identity to be negotiated at the airport foyer and the identity to depend on those talks and negotiations.