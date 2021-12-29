President Stevo Pendarovski is expected to award the mandate to form the next Government to the new SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski today at 13h.

With this, Kovacevski will have a period of 20 days to put together a Government and a program and submit it to Parliament for approval. In a Sitel TV interview, Kovacevski said that he is confident that the SDSM – DUI led coalition is solidified enough to be able to propose a Government before the 20 days period expires – and set January 11th as his target.