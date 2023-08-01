The ruling parties’ plan is to hold to power for couple more months, to steal what is left to steal. There is no other plan. Everything we see on a daily basis is done only to survive politically as long as possible, that is, until the regular term for parliamentary elections next year, the leader of VMERO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with Alfa TV.

“The legal system and the current procedures do not recognize conditional resignations, as the ones the DUI’s ministers submitted on Monday. They either resign or they don’t. So, they should stop offending the public with cheap political maneuvers aimed to distract them from other scandals and delay the vote on the constitutional amendments long enough to make early elections this Autumn impossible”, Mickoski said.