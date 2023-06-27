These couple of days in Bruxelles we will realize several meetings with people on high positions in the EU. Today we met with Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party (EPP), to which VMRO-DPMNE also belongs. The main goal of the VMRO-DPMNE’s delegation led by me is to present its positions, arguments, and dispositions related to the problem created by the DUI Government, supported by SDS”, Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPNE leader, reported on Tuesday.

“What really perplexes me, and I heard it here in Bruxelles, is that the members of our Government coming here, instead of working for the country, they enjoy the perks of the offices, complaining about the Macedonian opposition, and begging the Bruxelles officials to exert more pressure on VMRO-DPMNE to accept an agreement that it neither negotiated, nor participated in it in any manner, while consistently warning that it has no intention to accept it”, Mickoski pointed out.

He added that VMRO-DPMNE message is clear – no constitutional amendments under Bulgarian diktat – a message based on facts and arguments, and the basic message they are trying to convey in Bruxelles.

The second message we are repeating at every meeting is that Macedonia urgently needs early elections, so the social pressure created by this incompetent Government may be released, Mickoski continues. It is very important, he thinks, so we can uproot what has today grown in an epidemic, and that is the high level of crime and corruption.

So, Mickoski concluded, first of the messages we are conveying here in Bruxelles is that there will be no constitutional amendments under Bulgarian diktat, and the second is urgent early elections, so we can form a legitimate government that would carry on the reform process.