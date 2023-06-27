The Vicar Bishop of Stobi g.Yakov will not apologize for his words, even if he has to go to jail, the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archepiscopy (MPC-OA).

The Queer Center from Skopje – formerly known as Subversive Front – accused the Bishop that he conducted a hate speech and violence over the transgender persons by expressing his positions at a TV debate dedicated to the draft-Law on Gender Equality.

The Queer Center sues g. Yakov for stating that for a person to be declared as transgender, that persons must be diagnosed with the pathological condition called gender dysphoria, or gender identity disorder. The Bishop in his reaction also reminds that his statements are in accordance with the position of numerous global scientists, doctors, psychologists, and psychiatrists.