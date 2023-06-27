The SDSM Executive Board made decision at the Monday evening session to continue the dialogue o the constitutional amendments with the opposition VMRO-DPMNE in order to achieve, as they state, a social consensus.

“We are giving DPMNE a chance to get involved in the process. SDSM with his coalition partners will do everything to fully exploit this chance for our country to move forward and achieve our strategic goal – full EU membership”, reads the party statement.

VMRO-DPMNE clearly stated that for them the debate is over, since SDSM didn’t accept any of the proposed solutions