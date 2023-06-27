At Monday’s press conference on the occasion of the acquisition of the Business Center Soravia, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew Drin tried to defend his uncle by politicizing the entire event. He went back to the conflict in 2001, boasting about his uncle’s achievements for this country.

The business wonderkid reminded everyone that in 2001, the then PM and President of VMRO-DPMNE Lyubcho Georgiveski was promoting exchange of territories with Albania to end the internal conflict with the ethnic Albanian guerilla led by Ali Ahmeti.

” If we followed Lyubcho Georgievski in 2001, Macedonia wouldn’t have existed now. My uncle didn’t accept his ideas and saved the country. You don’t appreciate him enough”, Drin scolded the Macedonian public.

The business wonderkid, however, forgot that his uncle is in political coalition with the same Lyubcho Georgievski and his new party, after being expelled from VMRO-DPMNE, so he could have debated the issue directly with him. Or perhaps business brings people together.

And, of course, not a word about how a 25-year boy gets 29% participation and the top managerial position in a business center, with previous experience in two companies that work with losses since they have been established. Drin also didn’t explain how his two-year old continuously indebted company, formed with an investment of €50,000, got a bank loan of €6 million, plus a share in Soravia, worth nearly €13 million? The profit comes first, probably.