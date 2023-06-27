One fifth of the elementary schools’ students in Macedonia live in poverty. In some of the schools it is even 50% of the students, Elena Mishiky, leader of a project for improvement of the conditions in the elementary education, informed on Monday.

“What is really concerning is poorest that the children belonging to the poorest group have the poorest results on various international testing. The reasons for poverty among the children are various, sometimes it is financial, sometimes the absence of opportunities and services, especially in the rural environments and the small towns”, MIshiky says.