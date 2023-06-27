The head of the Public Prosecutor Office, Lyubomir Jovevski decided to wake up and grab some work, years into his mandate, but only after the EU reprimand on the functioning the judicial system arrived, and especially after Struga mayor Ramiz Merko was backlisted by the USA.

This is a good, but very, very late move by the Public Prosecutor. His Office has six open cases against Merko, most of them for abuse of the office. Merko is sued by civil associations, lawyers, the Public revenue Office, the Financial Police…

And speaking of Jovevski, it is a bit strange that even after everything that happened related to the office he heads, Jovevski still haven’t withdrawn his application for a Constitutional Judge – at least he would set an example of integrity.