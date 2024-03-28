The smear campaign is a characteristic feature of this government. We don’t anticipate their smear campaign, rife with montages, insults, numerous fabrications, and slander, to cease,” says Hristijan Mickoski, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, during his visit to the Municipality of Gevgelija. Mickoski made these remarks in response to journalists asking whether he expects a fair campaign from the government as the election campaign commences. He stressed that VMRO-DPMNE will not engage in a smear campaign, asserting that Macedonian citizens are aware that since independence, Macedonia has not experienced a worse government than that of SDSM and DUI. Therefore, he intends to lead a positive campaign focused on presenting projects and solutions to citizens’ problems.