VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski warned that there will be accountability for the act of vandalism in Rosoman, where the tires of vehicles owned by VMRO activists were slashed while they were holding a meeting.

This is a person close to the SDSM party appointed Mayor of Rosoman, and has already been summoned to the police. This was an apparent intimidation attempt, but it will not save them from accountability for the crimes they are perpetrating. We are not afraid of them. They will all be held responsible, Nikoloski said.