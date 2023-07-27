I wouldn’t comment on MPs who support this Government of DUI, supported by the junior partner SDSM, because they are extremely inconsistent – they say one thing, do another. Ines Ibrahim, the MP of the Turkish party, stated that he will oppose the constitutional amendments, but by the previous experience with the ruling majority MPS, he will probably do something completely different, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski stated his opinion on Ibrahim’s Wednesday statement that the amendments are unconstitutional.

He reiterated that those people proved that they can’t be trusted.

“To put it briefly, the people who could support this Government for six years, have lost any sense of honor or honesty, and I don’t expect much to come out of this statement”, he clarified.

Mickoski stressed that he only trusts the word given by the 44 VMRO-DPMNE MPs, who won’t accept the Bulgarian diktat and won’t vote for the amendments. He added that the future government led by his party will be prepared to discuss the options for changing the current conditions for negotiating.